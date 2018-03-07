Audrey Tippins Craven, age 90, of Baxley, died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at her residence.
Mrs. Craven was born August 24, 1927 in Pearson to the late Robert Oscar Tippins and the late Willie Floyd Tippins. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church where she was active with the WMU. She was a member of the Pilot Club and the Appling County Charity Foundation. Mrs. Craven was a bookkeeper for Selective Service and Youmans Timber Company and also served as the clerk for the Consolation Baptist Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, Braswell Deen Craven.
Survivors are a daughter and son in law, Judy and Parkey McDaniel of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Deen and Janice Craven of Baxley; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Gill and the Rev. Rick Brown officiating and a eulogy by Bobby Hutchinson.
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Dino Craven, Brad McDaniel, Ty Craven, Kolten Carter, Aaron Carter, Jeffery Davis, Anthony Horne and Stephen Wolfson.
Honorary pallbearers were all family and friends in attendance.
Remembrances may be made to the Community Hospice, 904 Mt. Vernon Road Suite 1, Vidalia, Georgia 30474.
Musical selections were rendered by the Rev. Bryan Gill and The Apostles.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.