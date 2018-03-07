Quincy McMillan

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, March 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Quincy McMillan, age 75, of Baxley died Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. McMillan was born July 13, 1942 in Baxley to the late Arlie McMillan and the late Gladys Clemons McMillan. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired carpenter having built many homes in and around Baxley. His love for elders and children prompted his doing a lot of work for the Baptist Church Camp. He was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McMillan was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Joanne Herndon McMillan, a sister, Diane Cole, and a brother, Bill McMillan.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Darrell Hope of Brunswick; sons and daughter-in-law, Arlie McMillan of Baxley and Rodney and Kelly McMillan of Savannah; his sister, Shirley Detmerine of Fayetteville. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating. Interment followed in Baxley Graveyard.

Active pallbearers were Allen Harrell, Caleb Ake, Bridget Chancey, Henry Jones, Kevin Burns, and Rodney Beckworth.

Musical selections were rendered by Glenn Beach.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner