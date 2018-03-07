Quincy McMillan, age 75, of Baxley died Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. McMillan was born July 13, 1942 in Baxley to the late Arlie McMillan and the late Gladys Clemons McMillan. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired carpenter having built many homes in and around Baxley. His love for elders and children prompted his doing a lot of work for the Baptist Church Camp. He was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McMillan was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Joanne Herndon McMillan, a sister, Diane Cole, and a brother, Bill McMillan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Darrell Hope of Brunswick; sons and daughter-in-law, Arlie McMillan of Baxley and Rodney and Kelly McMillan of Savannah; his sister, Shirley Detmerine of Fayetteville. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating. Interment followed in Baxley Graveyard.
Active pallbearers were Allen Harrell, Caleb Ake, Bridget Chancey, Henry Jones, Kevin Burns, and Rodney Beckworth.
Musical selections were rendered by Glenn Beach.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.