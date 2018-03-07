Donald Morris

He and a local ski club friend, Judi Nasworthy responded to a try out ad in the Water Skier magazine and on June 6, 1966 they both became performers in the water ski show at Beautiful Cypress Gardens.
Donald is remembered for his extreme athletic ability. He was an excellent barefoot water skier, a super showman, a funny, funny, “Corky the Clown,” and a perfect form ski jumper. He originated the climatic “Fake Fall” as an exciting accent to the jump routine and his signature “Heels Over Head” clown dive has become the perfect distance jumping form for barefoot ski jumpers. As a member of the Cypress Gardens Show Boat Driving Team, Donald quickly adapted to the needs of skiers and the speeds and patterns required for perfectly timed performances. His smile and salute to the audience at the end of a MASTER CRAFT spinout was a delight to Donald and the audience.
Donald is survived by his son Joshua Morris, grandchildren Rylie, 12, and Alex, 16, and his sister Rhonda Harrelson.