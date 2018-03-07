Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mary “Louise” Carter Rentz, age 73, who passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a homemaker and a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 53 years, Henry Rentz; parents, Bernice and Retter Carter and a brother, Junior Bernice “JB” Carter.
Survivors include four children, Clara Hand and husband, Lamar, Sherry Spell and husband, Danny, Ronald Rentz and Donnie Rentz and wife, Sharon, all of Baxley; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother, LC Carter of Cochran; two sisters, Lawanda Boyd and husband, Donnie and Frances Prescott, both of Waynesboro; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home with the Reverends Rick Brown, Wayne Williamson and Cole Malphrus officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held Monday, March 5, 2018 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Active Pallbearers were Glenn Carter, Chris Brown, Earl Beecher, David Crosby, Barry Crosby and Richard Bland.
Honorary Pallbearers were all extended family and friends in attendance.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Mary “Louise” Carter Rentz.