Three young people show positive side of criminal justice reform

Wednesday, March 7. 2018
By Dick Yarbrough

I try to live my life by two simple rules: One, never eat soup with a fork and, two, try not to disagree with the county sheriff. The first one will stain your tie something awful. The latter will likely get you in a heap of trouble if you roll through their county acting like you own the place.
I am doing OK with the soup thing but it looks like I am going to have a bit of a problem adhering to rule No. 2.

Sheriff Howard Sills of Putnam County recently referred to Gov. Nathan Deal as Lucifer, as in the Devil. The sheriff doesn’t like the governor’s efforts in criminal justice reform, telling his colleagues, “This governor has done more for those who perpetrate crime than Lucifer and his demons combined.”

From where I sit, I think the governor has done — to trade on the Lucifer analogy — a helluva job. And I sit as a member of the board of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. Seated around me are a district attorney, several law enforcement officials, a retired prison warden, child advocates, three judges and some of the most dedicated employees on God’s Green Earth. All under the leadership of a commissioner, Avery D. Niles, who approaches his job with the zeal of an evangelist.

The Department of Juvenile Justice deals with young offenders charged with felonies or misdemeanors up to the age of 21. The department holds these young people accountable for their actions, but also works to turn their lives around by providing them a variety of support systems, including a chance to get quality education.

