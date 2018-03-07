Angle of the angler

By Billy G. Howard

While at a local sporting goods retailer in search of more ammunition to be used for target practice, a gentleman (Harry for the sake of reference) happened to be purchasing fishing tackle. He proceeded to embark upon the process of listing several anglers’ tales which included one occasion when he’d, reportedly, landed a twenty-three pound bass.
A considerable amount of time was consumed as two or three people gathered around to hear the details of Mr. Harry’s many fishing exploits. He disclosed the painstaking ritual of waking long before daybreak on a typical Saturday morning, loading twenty or thirty pounds of fishing gear, a cooler and other paraphernalia into his trusty pick-up. Then, according to him, he’d embark upon a drive off into some remote area of Appling County to a destination at any of the many Altamaha River tributaries.

Mr. Harry, in classic angler fashion, only hinted at the exact location of his “secret” fishing hole so as to not give up the favorite hiding place. He proceeded to speak of the “joys of fishing” which require waking extremely early, sacrificing comfort and posting up creek side to sit for hours. All this, while on the lookout for snakes, warding off mosquitoes, yellow flies and other biting insects for the sake of enjoyment and a few minute’s relaxation.

Full realization of the aspects surrounding Mr. Harry’s love for fishing then came with the understanding that his desire to be at the creek keeps him from the company of his wife. As well, he pointed to the fact that while casting his reel or sitting with a pole in the water, there’s no “obligation” to anyone for any reason as, “I was at the fish creek” serves as viable justification for all flaws.

