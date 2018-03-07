Chamber, County officials on hand at Council meeting

At the February 28 meeting of the Baxley City Council the meeting began with Executive Director of the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce Keri Crosby Orvin thanking council members for their support at the Excellence in Education Dinner and for their support in the 100th Anniversary Jubilee Gala that will be held on March 19. County Manager Lee Lewis and Commissioner Chairman Lewis Parker were also in attendance. Lewis and Parker were both in agreement with the council that the city and county worked well together, they had a great relationship and as Parker said “It doesn’t matter who gets the credit as long as the job gets done.”
Manager Lewis mentioned that the county has begun making plans for having a Bicentennial Festival on November 9-10 to celebrate Appling County becoming 200 years old.
