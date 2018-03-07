Weekly arrests reported

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from February 23 – March 1.
Feb. 23, Warren Joseph Moody, Jr. was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, driving while license withdrawn and defective equipment.

Feb. 23, Shannon Storm Hiers was arrested for marijuana-possession less than one ounce.

Feb. 23, Alicia Marie Truax was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana-possession less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.

Feb. 23, Jonequia Evette Jackson was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 23, Demetruis Sylvester Harris was arrested for parole violation.

Feb. 23, Derrick Preston Hunter was arrested for probation violation, theft by taking, theft by deception and burglary in the first degree – felony.

