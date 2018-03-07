Appling County Head Start/Early Head Start is currently taking applications

The Appling County Head Start/Early Head Start Program is currently taking applications for the 2018-2019 program year. The program is proudly administered by Concerted Services, Inc., your local community action agency.
Children must be three or four years old by September 1, 2018 to be age eligible for Head Start. Early Head Start serves infants and toddlers, ages six weeks to 36 months of age and expectant families. Families must be income eligible.
Head Start is a federally-funded free pre-school program and services include: free breakfast, lunch and snack; individualized education; developmental screenings; social services; parent engagement; assistance to parents in accessing health and dental services; and much more. Lots of activities for children and parents are planned throughout the program year. The program does not provide transportation. Priority is given to children with a diagnosed disability (IEP/IFSP), regardless of family income, in addition to foster children and those experiencing homelessness.
To schedule an appointment to complete an application, please contact the family advocate office at (912) 367-5371 or visit the center at 22 Jr. High Drive, Baxley.