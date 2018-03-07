Appling Applause named Grand Champions

Appling Applause traveled to the Georgia Vocal Competition in Evans at Lakeside High School on February 24. The group placed first in the High School Large Group Division. They also received Best Vocals and Best Choreography in the competition and were named the Grand Champions for the whole event.
The competition also had a solo competition. Appling Applauses’ very own Nathan Wildes, son of Eric and Debby Wildes, won Best Male Vocalist with a perfect score from the judge.
What a great job from the high school’s show choir! The show choir would like to thank all business sponsors, volunteers, parents, and fundraiser participants for all their help. Without you, the show truly could not go on.
The choir will travel to Enterprise, AL March 3 to participate in the South Central Show Choir Classic and will travel to Tifton on March 10 to compete in the Peach State Invitational. Applause will perform its 2018 competition show for the last time on Tuesday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the ACHS Fine Arts Center. Admission is free.