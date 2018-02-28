Legals for 2-28-2018
Posted by Staff Writer in Legal Notices
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Legals for the week of 2-28-2018.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jean J Sharpe to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. dated 6/28/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 433 Page 621 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 79,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on March 06, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
Commence at a P.K. Nail located at the apparent centerline intersection of Alpine Drive(50’ right-of-way ) and Gardinia Circle ( 50’ right-of-way); thence proceed S 27° 24’13” W a distance of 35.96’ to a 1” iron pipe located on the western right-of-way of Alpine Drive (50’ right-of-way), and being the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence leaving the right-of-way of Alpine Drive, proceed S 72° 18’ 41” W a distance of 250.50’ to a 1” iron pipe located at the southeast corner of lot 43; thence proceed N 01° 38’ 51” W a distance of 242.85’ to a 1” iron pipe located on the southern right-of-way of Alpine Drive (50’ right-of-way) and the northwest corner of lot 41; thence proceed easterly along the right-of-way of Alpine Drive S 86° 23’ 31” E a distance of 63.05’ to the point of Curvature; thence with a curve turning to the right with an arc length of 220.3l’, with a radius of 191.13’, with a chord bearing of S 53° 41’ 47” E, with a chord length of 208.32’ to the Point of Tangency; thence proceed along the right-of-way of Alpine Drive, S 20° 40’24” E a distance of 42.03’ back to a l” pipe and the Point of Beginning;
Containing an area of 40,735.93 square feet, 0.935 acres +/-.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 635 Alpine Dr, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Jean Sharpe or tenant or tenants.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019
1-888-480-2432
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as agent and Attorney in Fact for Jean J Sharpe
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1006-667502979A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1006-667502979A
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Johnnie Mae Jackson and Clifton Jackson to H&R BLOCK MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A MASSACHUSETTS CORPORATION, dated 04/19/2007, recorded in Deed Book 430, Page 838, Appling County, Georgia records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-6, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Appling County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Sixty Thousand and 00/100 DOLLARS ($60,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place for conducting Sheriff's sales in Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in March 2018, the following described property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS POLICY IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING, CITY OF BAXLEY, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN LAND LOT NO. 285 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT AN ESTABLISHED POINT ON THE WESTERN EDGE OF A COUNTY ROAD THAT LEADS FROM WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE POOR ROBIN ROAD TO WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE CITY CIRCLE ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED BY COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE MIDLINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD WITH THE MIDLINE OF POOR ROBIN ROAD, THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 218.62 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73°51` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 15.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 73°51` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12°50` EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 73°51` EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET TO THE EDGE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 12°50` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, 1661 Worthington Road, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, 561-682-8000. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Clifton Jackson, Johnnie Mae Jackson or a tenant or tenants.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-6, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6
as Attorney in Fact for Clifton Jackson, Johnnie Mae Jackson
Weissman PC
Attn: Lender Services
One Alliance Center, 4th Floor
3500 Lenox Road
Atlanta, GA 30326
Our File# 017237-008697
File No: 017237-008697
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MAMIE HENRY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-13
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To: and to whom it may concern: Jack Henry has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Mamie Henry deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 5, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-81142/7, 2/14, 2/21 & 2/28
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from MITCHELL RUSHING AND JESSICA RUSHING JOINT TENANTS to ATLANTIC COAST FEDERAL, A FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, dated February 28, 2005 and recorded in Deed Book 401, Page 272-289 in the original principal sum of Sixty Thousand Dollars and 00/100 ($60,000.00), with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in March, 2018, the property described on Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney's fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the deed to secure debt with the debtor is: Atlantic Coast Bank, 505 Haines Avenue, P.O. Box 1256, Waycross, GA 31501, 800-234-0642. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the deed to secure debt.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and maters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Mitchell Rushing and Jessica Rushing or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 281 Dwight Lane, Surrency, Appling County, Georgia, 31563.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
ATLANTIC COAST FEDERAL, A FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
n/k/a ATLANTIC COAST BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
MITCHELL RUSHING AND JESSICA RUSHING
CLINT L. LOTT, IV, LLC
Attorney for Atlantic Coast Bank
416 E. Bryan St.
Douglas, GA 31533
“EXHIBIT A”
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in Land Lot No. 444, in the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 4.896 acres, more or less, being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North by others lands of Madison Rushing; East in part by lands of O. H. Eason and in part by lands of Enrique Cruz, et. al.; South in part by other lands of Madison Rushing and in part by lands of Enrique Cruz, et. al.; and West by other lands of Madison Rushing and being more particularly described by a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Assoc. dated 3/14/01, and recorded in Deed Book 345, page 176 of the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JEWELL D. McGUIRE, SR.,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-11
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: BONNIE McGUIRE
JEWELL D. McGUIRE, JR., has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of JEWELL D. McGUIRE, SR., deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 15, 2018. All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/21, 2/28, 3/7 & 3/14
|
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on March 10th, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the storage facility located at 80 Speer Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #103 belonging to Rickyeon Jenkins, containing: Couch, TV, Chairs, Boxes
Unit #107 belonging to Kathy Pittman, containing: Furniture, Boxes
Unit #39 belonging to Melanie Herrington, containing: Table, Bed, Boxes
2/21 & 2/28
|
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JERRY WADE WILLIAMS, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
Ms. Nancy Williams
Post Office Box 245
Baxley, GA 31513
This 21st day of February, 2018.
|
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of CHRISTINE OXENDINE, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 2nd day of February, 2018.
ANGELA TIDWELL, EXECUTRIX
OF THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF CHRISTINE
OXENDINE, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
2/14, 2/21, 2/28 & 3/7
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
James Lewis Edwards
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-15
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
Sherrie E. Edwards has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of James Lewis Edwards deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 52-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 5, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/7, 2/14, 2/21 & 2/28
|
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF Aubrey Gordon Thompson
All creditors of the estate of Aubrey Gordon Thompson, late of Candler County, deceased , are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 22nd day of February, 2018.
Gordon Anthony Thompson
EXECUTOR of
Aubrey Gordon Thompson, deceased
625 Dorothy St.
Metter, GA 30439
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/28, 3/7, 3/14 & 3/21
|
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate J&K OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT, LLC., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 859 E Parker St., Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jeffrey Michael Rountree.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
2/28 & 3/7
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Jean J Sharpe to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Taylor, Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. dated 6/28/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 433 Page 621 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 79,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on March 06, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
Commence at a P.K. Nail located at the apparent centerline intersection of Alpine Drive(50’ right-of-way ) and Gardinia Circle ( 50’ right-of-way); thence proceed S 27° 24’13” W a distance of 35.96’ to a 1” iron pipe located on the western right-of-way of Alpine Drive (50’ right-of-way), and being the POINT OF BEGINNING; Thence leaving the right-of-way of Alpine Drive, proceed S 72° 18’ 41” W a distance of 250.50’ to a 1” iron pipe located at the southeast corner of lot 43; thence proceed N 01° 38’ 51” W a distance of 242.85’ to a 1” iron pipe located on the southern right-of-way of Alpine Drive (50’ right-of-way) and the northwest corner of lot 41; thence proceed easterly along the right-of-way of Alpine Drive S 86° 23’ 31” E a distance of 63.05’ to the point of Curvature; thence with a curve turning to the right with an arc length of 220.3l’, with a radius of 191.13’, with a chord bearing of S 53° 41’ 47” E, with a chord length of 208.32’ to the Point of Tangency; thence proceed along the right-of-way of Alpine Drive, S 20° 40’24” E a distance of 42.03’ back to a l” pipe and the Point of Beginning;
Containing an area of 40,735.93 square feet, 0.935 acres +/-.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 635 Alpine Dr, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Jean Sharpe or tenant or tenants.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper
8950 Cypress Waters Blvd.
Coppell, TX 75019
1-888-480-2432
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper as agent and Attorney in Fact for Jean J Sharpe
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1006-667502979A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1006-667502979A
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Johnnie Mae Jackson and Clifton Jackson to H&R BLOCK MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A MASSACHUSETTS CORPORATION, dated 04/19/2007, recorded in Deed Book 430, Page 838, Appling County, Georgia records, as last transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-6, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 by assignment recorded or to be recorded in the Appling County, Georgia records conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Sixty Thousand and 00/100 DOLLARS ($60,000.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place for conducting Sheriff's sales in Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in March 2018, the following described property:
THE LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS POLICY IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING, CITY OF BAXLEY, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN LAND LOT NO. 285 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT AN ESTABLISHED POINT ON THE WESTERN EDGE OF A COUNTY ROAD THAT LEADS FROM WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE POOR ROBIN ROAD TO WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE CITY CIRCLE ROAD, WHICH POINT IS LOCATED BY COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE MIDLINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD WITH THE MIDLINE OF POOR ROBIN ROAD, THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 218.62 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73°51` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 15.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 73°51` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET; THENCE NORTH 12°50` EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 73°51` EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET TO THE EDGE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 12°50` WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 147.5 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, 1661 Worthington Road, Suite 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409, 561-682-8000. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the parties in possession of the property are Clifton Jackson, Johnnie Mae Jackson or a tenant or tenants.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-6, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6
as Attorney in Fact for Clifton Jackson, Johnnie Mae Jackson
Weissman PC
Attn: Lender Services
One Alliance Center, 4th Floor
3500 Lenox Road
Atlanta, GA 30326
Our File# 017237-008697
File No: 017237-008697
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MAMIE HENRY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-13
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
To: and to whom it may concern: Jack Henry has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Mamie Henry deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 5, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-81142/7, 2/14, 2/21 & 2/28
|
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt from MITCHELL RUSHING AND JESSICA RUSHING JOINT TENANTS to ATLANTIC COAST FEDERAL, A FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, dated February 28, 2005 and recorded in Deed Book 401, Page 272-289 in the original principal sum of Sixty Thousand Dollars and 00/100 ($60,000.00), with interest from date at the rate stated in said Note on the unpaid balance until paid, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in March, 2018, the property described on Exhibit “A” attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, non-payment of the monthly installments on said loan. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, including attorney's fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
The individual or entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the deed to secure debt with the debtor is: Atlantic Coast Bank, 505 Haines Avenue, P.O. Box 1256, Waycross, GA 31501, 800-234-0642. Please understand that the secured creditor is not required to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the deed to secure debt.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and maters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Mitchell Rushing and Jessica Rushing or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 281 Dwight Lane, Surrency, Appling County, Georgia, 31563.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Deed to Secure Debt.
ATLANTIC COAST FEDERAL, A FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
n/k/a ATLANTIC COAST BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
MITCHELL RUSHING AND JESSICA RUSHING
CLINT L. LOTT, IV, LLC
Attorney for Atlantic Coast Bank
416 E. Bryan St.
Douglas, GA 31533
“EXHIBIT A”
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in Land Lot No. 444, in the Third Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 4.896 acres, more or less, being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North by others lands of Madison Rushing; East in part by lands of O. H. Eason and in part by lands of Enrique Cruz, et. al.; South in part by other lands of Madison Rushing and in part by lands of Enrique Cruz, et. al.; and West by other lands of Madison Rushing and being more particularly described by a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Assoc. dated 3/14/01, and recorded in Deed Book 345, page 176 of the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JEWELL D. McGUIRE, SR.,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-11
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: BONNIE McGUIRE
JEWELL D. McGUIRE, JR., has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of JEWELL D. McGUIRE, SR., deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before March 15, 2018. All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/21, 2/28, 3/7 & 3/14
|
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on March 10th, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the storage facility located at 80 Speer Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #103 belonging to Rickyeon Jenkins, containing: Couch, TV, Chairs, Boxes
Unit #107 belonging to Kathy Pittman, containing: Furniture, Boxes
Unit #39 belonging to Melanie Herrington, containing: Table, Bed, Boxes
2/21 & 2/28
|
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JERRY WADE WILLIAMS, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
Ms. Nancy Williams
Post Office Box 245
Baxley, GA 31513
This 21st day of February, 2018.
|
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of CHRISTINE OXENDINE, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 2nd day of February, 2018.
ANGELA TIDWELL, EXECUTRIX
OF THE LAST WILL AND
TESTAMENT OF CHRISTINE
OXENDINE, DECEASED
c/o E. PRESTON JOHNSON, JR.
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P.O. BOX 304
BAXLEY, GA 31515
2/14, 2/21, 2/28 & 3/7
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
James Lewis Edwards
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-15
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern:
Sherrie E. Edwards has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of James Lewis Edwards deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 52-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 5, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/7, 2/14, 2/21 & 2/28
|
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF Aubrey Gordon Thompson
All creditors of the estate of Aubrey Gordon Thompson, late of Candler County, deceased , are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 22nd day of February, 2018.
Gordon Anthony Thompson
EXECUTOR of
Aubrey Gordon Thompson, deceased
625 Dorothy St.
Metter, GA 30439
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/28, 3/7, 3/14 & 3/21
|
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate J&K OUTDOOR EQUIPMENT, LLC., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 859 E Parker St., Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jeffrey Michael Rountree.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
2/28 & 3/7
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)