Groundbreaking held for Sleep Inn

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Comments (0)
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, February 22, for the new Sleep Inn Hotel to be constructed on East Parker Street (next to Tractor Supply).
Shown above with owners Robert Wiggins (second from left), Bob Wiggins (third from left) and Woody Folsom (fourth from left) are a representative with WB Services of Ohio (contractor), Mayor Tim Varnadore, County Commission Chairman Lewis Parker, Pineland Bank representative Steve Rigdon and Development Authority Executive Director Dale Atkins.

The multi-million dollar hotel will boast 64 rooms across four stories, have a conference/meeting facility for over 100 people, large rooms and a exercise facility. It is expected to be completed in approximately seven months.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner