Groundbreaking held for Sleep Inn

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, February 22, for the new Sleep Inn Hotel to be constructed on East Parker Street (next to Tractor Supply).
Shown above with owners Robert Wiggins (second from left), Bob Wiggins (third from left) and Woody Folsom (fourth from left) are a representative with WB Services of Ohio (contractor), Mayor Tim Varnadore, County Commission Chairman Lewis Parker, Pineland Bank representative Steve Rigdon and Development Authority Executive Director Dale Atkins.
The multi-million dollar hotel will boast 64 rooms across four stories, have a conference/meeting facility for over 100 people, large rooms and a exercise facility. It is expected to be completed in approximately seven months.