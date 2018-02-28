Arrests reported

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from February 9 – February 22.
On Feb. 9, Everett Grover Williams, Jr., was arrested for theft by taking.
Feb. 9, Christopher Deshon Hubbard was arrested for hold for Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Brewton, Alabama.
Feb. 9, Kayla Danielle Padgett was arrested for driving without headlights when required and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Feb. 9, Crystal Lynn Akins was arrested for failure to obey traffic control device and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Feb. 9, Kerry Deon Kinsey was arrested for failure to appear.
To read the complete Arrest Report pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today!