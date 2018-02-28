BOE approves ESPLOST projects

By Bryan Shipes
During the regularly scheduled work session of the Appling County Board of Education (BOE), on Tuesday, February 20, Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland recommended approval of Education Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (ESPLOST) projects. These projects include continuing with Appling County Middle School’s renovation by completing the mechanical (HVAC) portion and adding two classrooms on the sixth and seventh grade wings as additions. Copeland also recommended members approve renovating the gym at Fourth District Elementary and adding an additional classroom as an alternate. The motion was made by Justin Orvin, seconded by Stewart Reeves, and was unanimously approved.
Information and Discussion Items
Supt. Copeland provided an update to the board on the upcoming renovation projects for ACMS and FDES and also an update on the 40 Days of Legislation.
A great step for the Work Force Development was achieved over the past month. R.B. Pump is the first Work Force Development Business under the new pilot program for the school district. The BOE is excited to announce that students from Appling County High School, Dr. Ryan Flowers, and Dr. Copeland toured the facility and experienced how the business operates, recognized skills that are needed to work in the business, and learned how many jobs are available. A special thank you was extended to Dr. Reddy and James Futch for allowing the tour and to experience the worksite. Coey Norman and Seth Kersey are both welding career pathway completers and welding dual enrollment students. Norman and Kersey are both participating in the R.B. Pump partnership through the program. Appling County High School will utilize CTAE carryover monies to purchase a small CNC machine for student use in the engineering and technology pathway. This will introduce students to the concept of using equipment that is heavily utilized in businesses like R.B. Pump.
