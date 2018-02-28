Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Delton Holt Altman, age 84, who passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Altman was a retired farmer and a member of Zoar Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Elsie Altman and six sisters, Ona McConnell, Tommie Lee Barron, Marsha Hutcherson, Odean McNamara, Violet Bess and Jeanette Dean.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Wanda Presley Altman; four children, Hoyt Delton Altman and wife, Cynthia, Diane Altman Mann and husband, Ronnie; Sandra Altman Eason and husband, Payne and Terry Altman and wife, Linda; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Justin McClellan officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Jeremy Altman, Christopher Eason, Josh Altman, Travis Mann, Reid Turner and Jonathan Varnadore.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends and family in attendance.
