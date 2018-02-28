Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Jimmie Wayne Carter, age 66, who passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a United States Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Lee and Jacqueline Johnson Carter; two brothers, Edward Carter and Reggie Carter and one sister, Denise Carter.
Survivors include his five sisters, Deborah and David Cravey of Hazlehurst, Vicki and Raymond Ursrey of Hazlehurst, Darlene Carter of Hazlehurst, Robin Hannah of Hazlehurst and Andi and Rock Courson of Baxley; one step brother, Lamar “Coon” Griffin of Hazlehurst; a special friend, Donna Foskey of Hazlehurst and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Agnes Sellers officiating.
Interment followed in the Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Josh Coleman, Doug Mock, Matt Rowell, Brett Rish, Stone Courson and Drew Smith.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Jimmie Wayne Carter.