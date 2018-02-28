Simon L. “Buck” Dixon, Jr.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Simon L. “Buck” Dixon, Jr., age 75, who passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 in Toombs County. He was a native of Appling County, moving to Toombs County three years ago upon his retirement from farming.
He was preceded in death by parents, Simon L. and Naomi Nobles Dixon, Sr.; one brother, Delaney Dixon and one sister, Mary Morgan.

Survivors include four children, Dale and Gail Dixon of Baxley, Brenda and Dwain Spell of Baxley, Leonard and Michelle Dixon of Vidalia and Renee and Brad Crews of Hazlehurst; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Beatrice Rabideau.

Memorial services were held Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Justin McClellan officiating.

Visitation was held one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Country Boy Plow Club.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Country Boy Plow Club.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Simon L. “Buck” Dixon, Jr.
