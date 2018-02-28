Bobby Charles Kersey, age 63, of Baxley passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Kersey was born November 22, 1954 in Appling County to the late Dutch Kersey and the late Isabell Mincey Kersey. He was a member of Brush Harbor Church in Baxley.
Survivors include his daughters, Katie Denise Norton and Juanita Bell, both of St. Mary’s; sons, Jason Charles Kersey, Bobby Shawn Kersey, both of Baxley and William Charles Kersey of St. Mary’s; sisters, Mildred Stone and Betty Carter, both of Baxley; brothers, John David Kersey, Willis Kersey, Jake Kersey and Roger Dale Evans, all of Baxley. Six grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating.
Interment followed in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Bobby Shawn Kersey, Jason Charles Kersey, William Charles Kersey, Katie Denise Norton, Clifton Gerald Kersey, Dale Evans and Randy Evans.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jason Rushing, Vernon Perry, Travis Gibbs, Chris Bell, Owen Herrington and Jamison Hewie Kersey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.