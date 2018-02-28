The Reverend Buford “Beau” Taylor, age 73, entered into heaven’s rest on Friday, February 23, 2018, following an extended hospitalization at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Reverend Taylor was affectionately known to many as “Brother Beau”, especially his parishioners. Brother Beau was born May 21, 1944, in Panama City, Florida, the son of the late Joe Alexander Taylor, Sr. and the late Annie Belle Taylor. He was devoted to his Lord and as a loving husband of fifty-six years to his wife, Roberta Taylor. He was equally devoted as a father and grandfather to his children and grandchildren.
Brother Beau proudly served his country for more than twenty years in the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War as an aviator. For his acts of bravery and heroism he received two Bronze Stars with “V” Device for Valor and also a Purple Heart. During his military career he was also awarded two Army Commendation Medals for his excellence in military service. Brother Beau ended his military career serving as a Counter-Intelligence Agent.
After retiring from the United States Army, he became a high school principal, a social worker, and a mental health professional. He then answered the calling of his Heavenly Father, attending Candler School of Theology where he earned a Master’s of Divinity Degree. He then became a much beloved, full time ordained minister. He served numerous congregations within the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served his local community as the Pastor of Jekyll Island United Methodist Church from 2008 to 2010. Although retired from full-time ministry, he continued to serve part time until 2013.
Brother Beau was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Alexander Taylor, Sr. and Anne Belle Taylor; one brother, Joe Alexander Taylor, Jr. Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife, Roberta Sharon Nations Taylor of St. Simons Island; his three daughters, Myra Braswell and husband Timothy Braswell of Brunswick, Beth McIlrath and husband, Bill McIlrath of Savannah, and Jennifer Mathews, and husband, Bryan Mathews, of Baxley; one son; Buford “Buddy” Taylor and his wife, Karen Sellers Taylor of Baxley; a sister; Minnie Lou Jean Howell of Panama City, FL. Thirteen wonderful grandchildren and five precious great grandchildren also survive.
The family received friends during the hour of 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Avenue, Brunswick, GA 31520. A Funeral Service to honor Brother Beau’s life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at College Place United Methodist Church. The Reverend Dr. Bill Daniel and the Reverend Bill Reincheld will be officiating. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, during the hour of 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 2921 Piney Bluff Rd, Baxley, GA 31513. The burial will follow the visitation in Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Brad Park officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the ministers and their spouses of the United Methodist Church South Georgia Conference.
Active Pallbearers serving will be son-in-law’s Tim Braswell and William McIlrath, and grandson’s Erick McIlrath, Cole Taylor, Clay Mathews, and Benjamin Mathews.
Brother Beau’s life’s work and passion was truly God, family, and country. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
The Taylor family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Heart Transplant Cardiology team at Mayo Clinic for their professional loving care and support.
The family would like to also extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Brother Beau’s memory to the College Place United Methodist Church, Navajo Mission, 3890 Altama Avenue, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Arrangements were entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.