He was America’s pastor

Posted by
Admin
in Weekly Editorial
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Comments (0)
By Jamie Gardner

“My one purpose in life is to help people find a personal relationship with God, which, I believe, comes through knowing Christ.” – Rev. Billy Graham
I remember as a young child watching the Billy Graham Crusades on television. Keep in mind, I was just a young boy at the time. As I watched, I wondered why was this man shouting and waving his hands around in the air in a crazy manner. I did not realize the urgency of the words and his gestures in my adolescence. Later I would come to realize the importance of the Reverend Graham’s message, and thank God I did.

It is estimated that the Rev. Graham preached to over 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories at live events. One would have to figure hundreds of millions more experienced the Rev. Graham’s preaching through broadcasts and written works.

Can you imagine what this man experienced and how richly God blessed him? What an amazing testimony. I mean U.S. Presidents sought his counsel. However, his notoriety was not just confined to America; Billy Graham was also respected around the world. He was rated by the Gallup organization as One of the Ten Most Admired Men in the World a staggering 51 times.

However, I bet one person coming to know Christ far outweighed all the fame and notoriety to the Rev. Graham.

America is going to miss its pastor. I feel confident in saying that when Graham arrived in heaven last week I’m sure he heard the words, “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner