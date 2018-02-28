He was America’s pastor

I remember as a young child watching the Billy Graham Crusades on television. Keep in mind, I was just a young boy at the time. As I watched, I wondered why was this man shouting and waving his hands around in the air in a crazy manner. I did not realize the urgency of the words and his gestures in my adolescence. Later I would come to realize the importance of the Reverend Graham’s message, and thank God I did.
It is estimated that the Rev. Graham preached to over 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories at live events. One would have to figure hundreds of millions more experienced the Rev. Graham’s preaching through broadcasts and written works.
Can you imagine what this man experienced and how richly God blessed him? What an amazing testimony. I mean U.S. Presidents sought his counsel. However, his notoriety was not just confined to America; Billy Graham was also respected around the world. He was rated by the Gallup organization as One of the Ten Most Admired Men in the World a staggering 51 times.
However, I bet one person coming to know Christ far outweighed all the fame and notoriety to the Rev. Graham.
America is going to miss its pastor. I feel confident in saying that when Graham arrived in heaven last week I’m sure he heard the words, “Well done good and faithful servant.”