Looking for a family

By Mary Ann Ellis

At 94 Dean Street in downtown Baxley, Georgia, sits a lovely old two-story house that has seen much Appling County history pass by its front door and windows. If only houses could talk. It once sat on the property currently owned by SunTrust Bank right on Hwy 341. Mrs. Hilda Brannen, a very young 90-year-old friend of mine, told me that she remembers it from her early childhood. Commonly known as the Kinard House, it served as the home place for J.M. and Carrie Kinard. Eventually, J.M. split the property with his two sisters, Mary Julia and Evelyn. When they later sold it to Baxley State Bank, Mary Julia reserved the right to remove the dwelling house within 90 days of the transaction, which she apparently did. The year was 1966, the property was sold to Baxley State Bank, and the house moved to its current location on Dean Street.
A Mr. Carter from Ludowici, Georgia, loaded the house on his huge trucks and moved it. I’m told it was quite a sight to see—that big house still sitting on its foundation and rolling slowly along the street to its new home. Rare indeed is the opportunity to see such a spectacle practically in the middle of Baxley. Many people stopped their varied activities and lined the street to watch.

The house became the home of Bobby and Winona Lewis in 1973. They lived there for 11 years before trading homes with his parents, who then lived there four years. In 1988, Gladys K. Winn bought the house and lived in it until she died. First Baptist Church bought the property from her with the agreement that she’d stay there the rest of her life.

