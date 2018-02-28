Tennis teams remain undefeated

On Tuesday, February 20, at 4:30 p.m., the Appling County Pirates and Lady Pirates Tennis Teams hosted the Vidalia Indians.
Both the boys and girls teams walked away in victory for all sets:
Boy’s Singles
(1) Carlos Escalante (6-0, 6-2)
(2) Carson England (6-2, 6-0)
(3) Ulise Rubio (6-3, 6-2)
Boy’s Doubles
(1) Ronnie Aaron White and Grant Drew (6-1, 6-2)
(2) Tucker Barnes and Luke Lightsey (6-1, 6-1)
Alternate double’s winners were Sage Harper and Brayden Pearce (8-2)
Girl’s Singles
(1) Halee Leggett (6-0, 6-0)
(2) Corissa Bass (6-0, 6-0)
(3) Lexi Hughes (6-0, 6-0)
Girl’s Doubles
(1) Aubree Swain and Caroline Rentz (6-0, 6-0)
(2) Maggie Carter and Katelene Davis (6-0, 6-0)
(3) Amanda Stalvey and Harley Turner (6-0, 6-0)
The Pirates and Lady Pirates also traveled to Dodge County on Feb. 22. The teams defeated the Indians (5-0) and Lady Indians (4-1) to remain undefeated this season.
Pirate tennis will be on the road this week traveling to Camden on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The next home match will be on March 8 against Wayne County beginning at 4:00 p.m.
PICTURED - RONNIE AARON WHITE HITTING A NICE SERVE.
