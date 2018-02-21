Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Aaron Branch, Jr., age 76, who passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at Appling Healthcare under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. He was a lifelong farmer and resident of Appling County. Mr. Branch was an owner of Branch Farm Supply, Branch and Branch Farms and a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church. Preceding him in death was his parents, Aaron and Lura Lynn Branch, Sr. and two sisters, Wylena Lynch and Betty Quinn.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Jackie Williams Branch of Baxley; three sons, Ricky W. Branch, Randy and wife, Angie Taylor Branch and Roger and wife, Dawn Carter Branch, all of Baxley; two grandchildren, Shane and Megan Branch and Brandon and Jodie Branch, both of Baxley; one great-granddaughter, Taylor Branch and a great-granddaughter to be born Tuesday, Lanie Jo Branch; two sisters, Carolyn and husband, Ralph Waters and Hilda and husband, Bobby Morris, both of Baxley. Visitation was held Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Hopewell United Methodist Church. Funeral services were held Monday, February 19, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. from the Hopewell United Methodist Church with the Reverends Denny Waters, Darrell Quinn and Bobby Gale officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers were, Dale Lynch, Ace Morris, Carrol Waters, Raymond Crosby, Curt Griffin and Richie Williams. Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Branch Farm Supply and Branch and Branch Farms. Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Aaron Branch, Jr.
Aaron Branch, Jr.
