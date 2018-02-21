Marijo Draffin Kerr

Marijo Draffin Kerr, age 94, of Albany, died Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Mrs. Kerr was born July 25, 1923 in Cairo to the late Lucius Leonidas Draffin and the late Bertha Corinne Sellers Draffin.  Before leaving Baxley, Mrs. Kerr worked for Doyle Electric and Baxley Creosoting Company. She later retired from the State of Georgia WIC Program and was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church in Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hoover Kerr and sons, Steve Kerr and Joe Kerr. Survivors include her daughters, Corinne Kerr Crockett of Baxley and Catherine Kerr Erickson of Albany; son, Tommy Kerr of Thomson. Ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive. Graveside services were held Friday, February 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in Omega Cemetery with the Rev. Robby Kerr officiating. Remembrances may be made to Phoebe Hospice 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, Ga. 31707 or The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
