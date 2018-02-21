Vera M. Moses, age 77, of Jesup, died Friday, February 16, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Moses was born August 31, 1940 in Douglas to the late Samuel Turner and the late Vivian Moore. She raised six daughters and was the best mother and grandmother ever. Mrs. Moses was a member of Cornerstone Renewal Church and was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Surrency, grandson, Jacob Forehand, great grandson, J. J. Madison, son in law, Jimmy Merritt and a sister, Carol Harper. Survivors include her husband, Rex A. Moses of Jesup; daughters Karen Purvis and husband, Paul of Jesup, Pam Merritt of Nicholls, Lori Waldroup and husband, Rodney of Douglas, Bambie Marcum and husband, Casey of Hayden, AL and Rebecca Forehand and husband, Tony of Baxley; sisters, Joanne Moore and Linda Schwindle, both of Douglas; brothers, Lee Moore, Donald Ray Moore, Eddie Moore and Ricky Moore, all of Douglas. Nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Forehand and Pastor Steve Statum officiating. Interment followed in Meeks Cemetery in Coffee County. Active pallbearers were Jody Arnold, Brandon Purvis, Lee Fowler, Caleb Fowler, Chris Moore and Allie Purvis. Honorary pallbearers were the Women of Zion Church of God and the Women of Cornerstone Renewal Church. Musical selections were rendered by Lauren Turner, Jamie Gardner and Cole Gardner. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.