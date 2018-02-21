Put it in the trash!

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Comments (0)
By Mary Ann Ellis

As a member of the Baby Boomer Generation, I realize that we have a bad reputation as wastrels. If it doesn’t work anymore, we throw it away and replace it with a brand new model, never thinking of repair, the environment, or the coming generations. We’re talking cars, computers, toasters, irons, refrigerators, etc. I do not fit that category. My spouse has a marvelous knack for repairing broken machinery. Our last car was a 2001 model with 240, 000 miles on it, and when we replaced it, we bought a....


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner