Benjamin Franklin Davis, age 76, died on February 5, 2018. He was born on May 3, 1941 to the late Vincie Lee and Oscar Davis in Baxley. He was affectionately known as Daddy, Uncle Ben, Uncle Tommy, Pop-Pop, and Pops. Benjamin graduated from Appling County Consolidated High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart in 1963 and soon relocated to Jersey City, New Jersey. In 1964, he began his long career as a chemical specialist at Onyx Chemricals. After many years, he moved to the New Jersey Turnpike and served as a highway manager until retiring in 2002. He was a devoted husband, loving father and faithful church member. He loved spending time on his boat, serving as a church deacon, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was also a sponsor of the American Cancer Society. Preceding him in death, parents, Vincie Lee and Oscar Davis; wife, Annie Dorothy Davis; son, William Reggie Davis; sisters, Johnnie Mae Haynes, Tiny Lee Williams, Willie Lee Allen, and Lutricia Davis; brothers, Booker T. Davis (Forshia), Leonard Davis, Oscar Davis, Anthony Davis, and Philnorris Davis; sister-in-laws, Merle Reaves and Sally Jean Riddick. Survivors include daughters, Terri Herk (Bernard), Tawanna Davis, Tonya Jones (Keith), Dawn Davis (Anthony), Tyeshia Davis (Bernard), Tamara Evans (Kevin); sisters, Jenethal Burks (Harold), Clara Mae Russell (Leroy); in-laws, Shirley Robinson (Henry), Jackie Burkett (Ronald), William “Pete” Smith, Jr. (Vanessa), Verna Walker (Rickie), Ruby Ryals, Vernon Riddick, Sr. (Sally Jean); brothers-in-love, Clark Cross, Deacon Ira Spencer, and Dallas Barney. Sixteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, God-children Persian Gourdine and Terrell Martin, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. Special acknowledgment to his honorary daughter Shirley Robinson for her special love, attention, and care given throughout the years. Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Elder Gregory Russell presiding and Superintendent James Futch serving as the eulogist at First African Baptist Church in Baxley. Active pallbearers were Keith Jones, Kevin Evans, Bernard Cutless, Anthony Gibson, Bernard Herk, and Vernon Riddick, Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Deacons of St. John’s C.O.G.I.C. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
