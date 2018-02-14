Epsidell Creel Davidson, 85 of Surrency died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 under the care of Affinis Hospice. The South Carolina native had lived in Surrency the past 60 years and was a member of Emmanuel Holiness Church in Jesup. Epsidell was a helpmate for her husband and his ministry for many years and a former employee at Appling HealthCare in Baxley. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Frank Davidson; parents, Lonnie and Rosa Creel of Cottageville, South Carolina; three sisters, Vernell Creel, Gladyes Tracy, Daisy Bell Scott; two brothers, Boyd Creel, Lonnie Creel; a son-in-law, Tom Westberry. Survivors are four daughters, Bernell (Eugene) Davidson of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Brenda Westberry of Surrency, Diane Russell of Four Holes Reservation, Bernett (Kenny) Driggers of Jesup; a son, Toby (Lynn) Davidson of Surrency; 22 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Nal (Linda) Creel of Folkston, Horace Creel of Jesup; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 9, 2018 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Rob Kesler and Bernett Driggers officiating. Interment was in the Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Bernell Davidson, Brenda Westberry, Bernett Driggers, Lynn Davidson, Lacey Davidson, and Ashley Westberry. Honorary pallbearers were Debra Walker, Jackie Gustave, Tanya Locke, and Louis Lloyd. Visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.
Epsidell Creel Davidson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)