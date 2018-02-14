Debra Ann Gibbs, age 57, of Baxley died Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Ms. Gibbs was born February 29, 1960 in Bibb County and was preceded in death by her father, Delmus Gibson and her step-father, David Waters. Survivors include her son, Calvin Gibson; daughter, Chrystal Gibson; mother, Hilda Waters of Baxley; and sister, Theresa Ellis. Six grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. David Harrell and the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheeler County. Active pallbearers were Ronnie Roach, Joey Roach, Richard Roberson, J. C. Youngblood, Larry Rowland and Eddie Crowe. Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
