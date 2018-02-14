Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Herbert Joseph Heichelbech, Jr., age 73, who passed away February 7, 2018 at Pigeon Forge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. He was a native of Louisville, Ky. and retired in 2005 from Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co. Mr. Heichelbech was a member of Parkway Church of God in Sevierville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert J. and Media Frances Stucker Heichelbech, Sr.; a son, Herbert J. “Joey” Heichelbech, III; a brother, David Heichelbech and a sister, Joanna Heichelbech Weber. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Ahl Heichelbech; one son, Michael Heichelbech; two daughters, Tina Heichelbech Jacobs and Stacey Heichelbech; two step children, Chris Kitchens and wife, Tammy and Melinda Howell and husband, Bill; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Graveside funeral services were held Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Carter Cemetery. The funeral precession left at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home. Interment followed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Parkway Church of God Building Fund at 1103 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Herbert Joseph Heichelbech, Jr.
