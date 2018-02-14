Tiffany Aycock Lott

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Tiffany Aycock Lott, age 78, who passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at the Bacon County Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a homemaker and a member of Red Oak Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Pauline Morris Aycock and a sister, Bronnie Aycock Kennedy. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Waldo Lott of Baxley; one son, Kim Waldo Lott of Baxley; three daughters, Karen Griffin and husband, Cecil, Donna Johnson and husband, Lonnie, Jr. and Sara Carter and husband, Aaron, Sr., all of Baxley; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three brothers, Bill Aycock and wife, Martha of Bacon County, Donald Aycock and wife, Jane and Alvin Aycock and wife, Latrelle, both of Baxley and one sister, Peggy Lynch and husband, Brady of Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Denny Waters and the Reverend Robbie Gill officiating. Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service on Sunday. Active Pallbearers were Timmy Lott, Derrick Johnson, Bryan Griffin, A.J. Carter, Steven Johnson and Justin Carter. Honorary pallbearers were the members of Red Oak Baptist Church. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Tiffany Aycock Lott.
