Juanita R. Morris, age 82, of Bristol, died Thursday, February 8, 2018 in the Bacon County Hospital. Mrs. Morris was born August 28, 1935 in Bacon County to the late Troy Blasingame and the late Addie Lee Blasingame. She was a member of Zion Church of God and was a homemaker. Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by a son, Edward Monroe “Eddie” Morris and a sister, Joyce Blasingame Rimes. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Edgar Morris of Bristol; daughter, Karen Morris of Central, SC; four sons and daughters in law, David Edgar and Melanie Morris of Alma, Johnny Laverne and Cindy Morris of Mershon, Darrell Wayne and Kimberly Morris of Baxley and Carl Franklin and Molly Morris of Bristol. Ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. R.M. Warren and the Rev. Steve Statum officiating. Interment followed in Milikin Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Davy Morris, Brandon Morris, Kartley Morris, Justin Morris, Chandler Morris and Charlie Morris. Musical selections were rendered by Freda Jones. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
