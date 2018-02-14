Joyce Lewis Riddle, age 66, of Baxley, died Friday, February 2, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Riddle was born April 24, 1951 in Bacon County and was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Riddle was a retired school teacher for the Appling County Board of Education. Survivors are her husband, Richard Riddle of Baxley; a son, Adam Riddle of Baxley; parents, Brady and Eula Lewis of Alma; brother and sister in law, Roy and Gwen Lewis of Alma. Funeral services were held Monday, February 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Justin McLellan officiating. Poems were shared by Adam Riddle and April Sellers. Interment followed in Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Jason Carter, Jake Carter, Trevor Johnson, Ethan Lewis, Ricky Carter and Jeffrey Davis. Honorary pallbearers were the Young At Heart Sunday School Class and the Ladies Sunday School Class of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Musical selections were rendered by Susan Lamb, Tami Murphy, the Rev. Rick and Julie Brown and Misty Barber. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Joyce Lewis Riddle
