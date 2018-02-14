Zebulon Maurice Walton, age 46, died on January 31, 2018. He was born to Zachrus and Mary Walton on July 19, 1971. He was a graduate of the Appling County High School class of 1990. Upon completion of high school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served eight years. After retiring from the Army he moved to Puerto Rico and began working at Gold’s Gym. He also worked as a car salesman at a North Park Dodge dealership. Zebulon was an avid athlete and sportsman. He played semi-professional football with the Texas Mavericks, Hawks and the All Star team with the Alamo City Cowboys. He retired from his football career with the Texas Timberwolves. He worked at lifetime fitness as a personal trainer. Zebulon had a passion for coaching. He coached little league, Boerne Middle and Boerne High School in Texas. During his coaching time with the Mosquito All Stars he earned the nickname “Mo Strong.” Zebulon was not only a coach, but also a caring mentor who wanted to see his students succeed. He never stopped pursuing his dreams. He became a light weight bodybuilder, winning third place in competitions in 2017. Preceding him in death, his maternal grandparents, Leavy and Hattie Carter; his paternal grandparents, Nathaniel and Elizabeth Stripling, and Dewey Wells. His family, students he has coached and elite fitness clients will truly miss him. Survivors include his beloved parents, Zachrus and Mary Walton; daughters, Mai Walton and Rachel Torres (Juan) of San Antonio, Texas; siblings, Lorenzo Walton of San Antonio, Texas, Marjorie Hyche (Dion) of Hinesville, Dexter Walton (Catwaba) and Myron Walton (Macy) both of Baxley; godbrothers, Corey Hall of Charlotte, North Carolina and Daryl Cray (Keshia) of Hazlehurst; godsister, Erica McKenzie of Baxley; special friends: Cutis Wolfe (Bess), Lynda Perez, Reham Elsherif and Chance McGhee, all of San Antonio, Texas. A host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services and visitation were held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jamie T. Paulk officiating and Pastor Christopher Wilson presiding at Thankful New Jersey Baptist Church. Internment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens in Baxley. Repast was held at the Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church Annex. Active pallbearers were Derrick Hall, Bernard Green, Patrick Nelson, James Rucker, Alton Stripling, Marcus Carter, Travis Carter, Wesley Carter and Antwan Carter. Honerary pallbearers were Ronald Stripling, Terrance Carter, Chandler Byrd, Lorenzo Cash and Demetrius Cray. Musical selections were rendered by, Combined Choir, Tammy Richburg and Corey Hall. Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
Zebulon Maurice Walton
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)