Long minutes and short years

Mary Ann Ellis
I was driving much too fast that Friday night. I admit it and the fact that I was in a hurry is irrelevant. My husband Larry was asleep in the passenger seat, and we were headed home to Georgia for the weekend. Cruising up I-95 somewhere in middle Florida, I glanced over to my right to see that I was passing a Florida State Patrol car. Naturally, my eyes then darted to the speedometer. It read 85 mph. At that very moment Larry awoke and sat up to look out his window. He found himself eye to eye with a state patrolman.
And in the driver’s seat...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
