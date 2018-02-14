This is a Valentine story that has no end

Dick Yarbrough
Once, many moons ago — and we are talking a bunch of moons – I was editor of our high school’s newspaper. One of the paper’s responsibilities, beyond publishing an occasional issue, was the annual Sweetheart Ball held each February around Valentine’s Day.
What staging a dance had to do with journalism, I never quite figured out. There is still a lot I don’t understand about the news business but that’s a story for another day.
One thing I did know...
