By Jamie Gardner
The Baxley News-Banner learned last week that the Southeast Georgia Development Authority has taken possession of the All-American Space Solutions building located on Highway 341 West in Baxley. A joint meeting was held on January 30 between the Southeast Georgia Regional Development Authority and the Development Authority of Appling County. Authority members voted unanimously to take possession of the building and its ...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Development Authority votes to takes possession of building
