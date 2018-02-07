Outstanding spellers from Appling County schools had the opportunity to spell their way to the top spot in hopes of claiming the title of Appling County Spelling Bee Champion. On February 5, school spelling bee winners from Altamaha Elementary School, Appling County Elementary School, Fourth District Elementary School and Appling County Middle School, competed in the annual county-wide spelling bee.
School spelling bee winners included...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Lillian Rowe named Appling County Spelling Bee Champion
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)