Black History Banquet Feb. 24

Wednesday, February 7. 2018
The Appling County Branch N.A.A.C.P. will be celebrating the 37th Black History Banquet on February 24 at 7:00 p.m., located at Robinson’s Place, at 1410 Ten Mile Road. The keynote speaker will be Bishop Michael Jordan, Senior Pastor and Founder of R.O.C.K. Ministries (Revelation of the Coming King). Bishop Michael Jordan is a native of Baxley. He is happily married to his wife of 16 years,...

