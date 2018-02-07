William Kent Conner, age 66, of Brunswick passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. William was born January 13, 1952 in Baxley to Grace Flanders and Gerald Edward Conner. William had been a resident of Brunswick for many years. He was employed with Securitus Security Agency. William’s favorite outing was singing and playing the fiddle at the Woodbine Opera on Friday nights. William is survived by: cousin, Deroma Lynn (Alvin) of Midway; sister, Kimberly Ann DeLoach of Bloomingdale; Mary Delores Gould of Maple Valley, Wa; Vera Ervine Zick of Wewahitchka, Fla; Charles Latham of Brunswick; Tracy Garren of Tifton; and other cousins in Appling County. William was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Edward Conner, and mother, Grace Flanders. A memorial service for William Kent Conner was held Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Arco United Methodist Church in Brunswick. For those that could not make it, a second Memorial Service for William was held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Methodist Church in Surrency. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Conner family. Arrangements were under the direction of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium.