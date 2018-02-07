Fern Riddle, age 82, of Baxley died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in Vidalia. She was born May 9, 1935 in Pierce County to the late Ralph Howard Morris and the late Nora Lee Morris. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and was a retired Nurse. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Edwin H. Riddle of Baxley; daughters, Shirley L. Clark of Baxley and Bonnie Armstrong of Virginia; son, Russell Riddle of Reidsville; sister, Norene Dukes of Augusta; brother, Ellis Morris of Blackshear; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services were held Friday, February 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Justin McLellan and the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Jason Carter, Richard Riddle, Charles Stone, Jimmy Davis, Robert E. Clark and Laney Gay. Musical selections were rendered by Glynda Reeves and the Rev. Justin McLellan. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.