Aubrey Gordon Thompson, 79, of Baxley, died Sunday, January 28, 2018. The Wayne County native was a member of Consolation Baptist Church in Appling County, a U.S. Navy Veteran and a millwright with Rayonier and Daniel Construction. He was former owner of Huddle House of Jesup, Baxley and Ashburn. He owned and operated Thompson Automotive in Appling County for many years. Aubrey enjoyed visiting with his family and church friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Vivian Grace Smith Thompson; stepson, Jeffery Lewis Chancey; three brothers, J.R., David Earl and Jack Thompson and a sister, Juanita Scott. Survivors are a daughter, Vivian Thompson Sharpe of Baxley; son, Probate Judge Tony (Dena) Thompson of Metter; three stepsons, Bruce Chancey of Brunswick, Patrick and Christopher Chancey of Screven; two sisters, Aletha (Harmon) Shell of Waycross, Rita (Ossie) Pack of Odum; four grandchildren, Tarah and Haley Thompson, Trevor Thompson and Mason Overstreet; a great grandson, Lucas Dewayne Thompson; several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Paul Dubberly officiating. Interment was in the Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. Active pallbearers were Trevor Thompson, Mason Overstreet, Rhett Butler, Noah Miller, Ben Miller, Larry and Mickey Thompson. Honorary pallbearers were the Men’s Sunday School Class of Consolation Baptist Church. Visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup were in charge of arrangements.
