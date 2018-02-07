Greg Morris
Last week the Legislature completed Day 14 of the 2018 Session. These are a few of the highlights.
2018 Mid-Year Budget
By the time of this reading the House will most likely have passed the $306 million spending plan proposed by Gov. Deal to complete the 2018 Budget that runs through June 30 of this year. Over a third of the money will go to K-12 education for increased enrollment. The vast majority of the rest will go to increased...
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
The People’s House
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)