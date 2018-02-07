The People’s House

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Greg Morris

Last week the Legislature completed Day 14 of the 2018 Session. These are a few of the highlights.
2018 Mid-Year Budget
By the time of this reading the House will most likely have passed the $306 million spending plan proposed by Gov. Deal to complete the 2018 Budget that runs through June 30 of this year. Over a third of the money will go to K-12 education for increased enrollment. The vast majority of the rest will go to increased...


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner