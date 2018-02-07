Customer service

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Mary Ann Ellis

When I was a child back in the dinosaur age, customer service meant something. When we went as a family to the grocery store on Friday afternoon, clerks and bag boys were underfoot to help with anything the customer needed. My 5’2” mother always needed help reaching the top shelf. Even once I grew tall enough to help her, the store managers considered that help their responsibility. Once we entered the check-out line, boys unloaded the groceries and boys bagged and repacked them into another cart before taking them out to the car. We didn’t appreciate what we had I guess, but things surely have changed....

To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
