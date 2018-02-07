The value of a promise

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Billy G. Howard

During the process of a home remodel project, there was an unfortunate mishap, which resulted with a couple hundred square feet of the flooring being damaged by (Mr. Eddie for reference) the contractor. Of course, the guy immediately promised his company’s insurance would cover any and all cost for damages. The repair, he confirmed, should only entail ordering more flooring materials from the same supplier to match that which had been damaged. Once received, he stated, it would be a matter of simply taking a few days to install the new materials for the sake of correcting the issue.


To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner