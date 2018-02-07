Billy G. Howard
During the process of a home remodel project, there was an unfortunate mishap, which resulted with a couple hundred square feet of the flooring being damaged by (Mr. Eddie for reference) the contractor. Of course, the guy immediately promised his company’s insurance would cover any and all cost for damages. The repair, he confirmed, should only entail ordering more flooring materials from the same supplier to match that which had been damaged. Once received, he stated, it would be a matter of simply taking a few days to install the new materials for the sake of correcting the issue.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
The value of a promise
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)