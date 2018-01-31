Steve Simmons
A resolution recognizing the service of City Manager Jeff Baxley was read by incoming City Manager Reid Lovett at the January 24 meeting of the Baxley City Council.
Some of the projects completed during Baxley’s tenure included Construction Projects- Totally renovated City Hall, New Public Works facility, New Police Department headquarters, Waste Water Treatment Plant $12 million upgrade...
Resolution presented to outgoing city manager
