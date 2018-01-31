March 9, 1973 – January 4, 2018
Mr. Hardee Alan Averette, Jr., age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Carteret Healthcare in North Carolina. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas’ Episcopal Church located on Highway 341 West in Baxley. A memorial services will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the church. Family and friends are invited. Alan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Joyce Bisseite Belcher and James B. Belcher of Greensville, North Carolina; father, Hardee Alan “Al” Averette of Baxley; sister, Christi Starling Averette of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepbrothers, Frank Belcher of Greensville, North Carolina and Tom Belcher of Miami Beach, Florida. Alan grew up in Greenville, North Carolina, but lived in Beaufort, North Carolina for the past few years. He was a 1991 graduate of J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, North Carolina and a 1994 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Alan was founder and president of Also Enterprises, Inc., where he was a homebuilder and general contractor, as well as a real estate broker. He was a licensed EMT and paramedic. He served as a volunteer fireman at the Bell Arthur Fire Department and previously served as captain at the Bell Arthur Rescue Squad. He was vice-president of Belcher Land Company and served as a director of Warehouse Services, Inc. and was a board member of Stanton Landing Homeowners Association. After moving from Greenville, North Carolina to Beaufort, he founded Eastern Home Energy Consultants. He was a master scuba diving instructor and held certification with both the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) and the National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI). He was also a certified boat captain and was recently working for local ferry companies, running trips to Shackleford Banks on the coast of North Carolina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Handiccapped Scuba Association (HAS) at 1104 El Prado, San Clemente, California 92672 or www.hsascuba.com or Divers Alert Network (DAN) at 6 West Colony Place, Dunham, North Carolina 27705 or www.diversalertnetwork.org.
Hardee Alan Averette, Jr.
