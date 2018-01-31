Nathanial Ray Brooks, age 52, of 1955 Old Surrency Rd in Baxley, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. He was born February 13, 1965 in Miami, Florida, to the late Nathanial Brooks and Shirley Tomlin-Smith. He was reared in Lake Wales and Miami, Florida. He was educated in the school system of Dade County, Florida. He graduated from Robert Morgan Technical School earning a certification in welding. He later moved to Baltimore, Maryland then on to Perry and Blackshear and finally settled down to make his home in Baxley. Nate was an awesome father, grandfather, son, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a man of many talents and would always do what was needed to help fix a situation. Nate was a very loving, caring and outgoing person who had a heart of gold and would do what he could to help anybody. As a young man he was very active in church, attending with his grandmother. He was a Good and Faithful Servant. He was preceded in death by his father, Nathanial Brooks, grandparents Lorraine and Malcolm Tomlin, and Ronald Bartlett. Nathanial Leaves to cherish his memories six daughters, Christal Brooks-Davis (Richard), Carmanita, Jakaya, Samaria, Jamiyah, Zaria Brooks. Wife LaTonya Roberts, parents; Shirley Tomlin-Smith and Melvin Smith, sisters; Carol Bell (Darryl), Brenda Bailey (Earl), brothers; Ronald Smith (Dora), Melvin Stacy Smith, father in law; Clint Roberts (Mary), sisters in law; Jessica Roberts, Kia Roberts, nephews; Marcus Brooks (Natalie), Darryl Bell (Dannielle), Ronald B. Smith (Audriana), nieces; MeeShar Bell, Shirraine Brooks-Jernigan (Pete), Domonique Brooks, LaFayette Brooks, LaPanja James (Joe), Jeanine Alcay (Jessie), Carmon Primus, Sharia Smith, A great number of great nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., February 2, 2018, at the Baxley Funeral Home. A home going service will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church. Dr. Malcolm Tomlin will officiate.