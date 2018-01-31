Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Linda Jenell Nooner Edwards, age 71, who passed away peacefully at home with her daughter, Elayna and friends/caregiver Dottie Dyall on January 17, 2018. Born in Jacksonville, FL on January 5, 1947 to Dayton “Doc” and Margaret Costello “Peggy” Nooner, Linda spent her formative years crisscrossing the country with her family in support of her father’s naval career. Upon his retirement, the family settled in Hot Springs, AR where Linda graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1965. She met and married Michael J “Mike” Edwards and they had three children together: Elayna, Deanna and Michael. Linda was an active member in her community. For over 20 years, she held leadership positions with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and was recognized by both organizations for her service. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Following the death of her son, she first took comfort in and later helped others via the grief recovery group Day-by-Day. She was a member of the Garland County Master Gardeners and enjoyed her stewardship of the xeriscape garden at Hollywood Park. Linda worked for many years at National Rejecters, Inc. and after its closing she became a long-time employee at Xerox, where she was fondly known by her co-workers as “Ms. Linda”. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael. Survivors include her daughters, Elayna Magee (Sam) and Deanna Campbell (Chris); five grandchildren, Sara Magee, Stewart Magee, II, Joshua Fowler (Lacie), Seth Burris, Maranda Hartman (Austin); two great grandchildren, Trey Fowler and Austin Hartman; previous husband, Mike Edwards; five siblings, Judi Kirton, Dee Nooner, Mike Nooner, Teresa Nooner and Karil Gaut and a multitude of nieces and nephews. A rosary was said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Baxley, followed by a mass at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family gathered in the parish hall immediately following the service. At a later date, Linda’s cremains will be taken to Hot Springs, AR where she will be laid to rest beside her son in Morning Star Cemetery. A rosary and mass will be held for family and friends prior to interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that asks that you make donations to your local Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts or the Hospice of South Georgia (1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545) who took care of Linda and her family during her illness.