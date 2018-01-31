Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Doris Baxley Hall, age 87, who passed away Monday, January 22, 2018 at Bacon County Hospital. She was a native of Appling County living in Bacon County for the past 34 years and a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hall; two sons, Johnny Hampton and Jerry Hampton and two daughters, Sonya Sanford and Charmayne Smith. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Hampton McCoy and husband, T.W. of Dublin and Judy Martin and husband, Glenn of Alma; two sons, Norman Michael Hall and Mickey Hall and wife, Wendy, both of Alma; 23 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; one brother, Milton Baxley and wife, Doris of Dublin; one sister, Annie Mae Fossett of Baxley and two special friends, Leann Lee and Stephanie Rewis. Funeral services were held Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Reverend Wayne Williamson and the Reverend Josh Gardner officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active Pallbearers were Michael Hall, Ashton Martin, Trey Martin, Logan Medders, Dylan Hall, Wade Morgan and Brett Guy. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, the staff of Bacon County Hospital and all family and friends in attendance. The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Clay Carter. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Doris Baxley Hall.